IBM unveils 433-quantum bit processor

IBM unveiled its "Osprey" 433-quantum bit (qubit) processor, more than tripling the 127 qubits on the IBM Eagle processor unveiled in 2021.

"The new 433 qubit 'Osprey' processor brings us a step closer to the point where quantum computers will be used to tackle previously unsolvable problems," said Dr. Darío Gil, Senior Vice President, IBM and Director of Research. "We are continuously scaling up and advancing our quantum technology across hardware, software and classical integration to meet the biggest challenges of our time, in conjunction with our partners and clients worldwide. This work will prove foundational for the coming era of quantum-centric supercomputing."

IBM also announced a number of quantum partnerships including Bosch, Vodafone, Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, and Swiss innovation campus uptownBasel.

https://newsroom.ibm.com/2022-11-09-IBM-Unveils-400-Qubit-Plus-Quantum-Processor-and-Next-Generation-IBM-Quantum-System-Two