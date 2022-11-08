HPE GreenLake + VMware Cloud targets hybrid cloud

Hewlett Packard Enterprise and VMware are promising to deliver a joint solution with a simple pay-as-you-go hybrid cloud consumption model that combines HPE GreenLake and VMware Cloud.

VMware Cloud can be fully integrated across the HPE GreenLake portfolio including HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise and customers will be able to deploy on-premises, in colocation facilities or at the edge, all managed by HPE GreenLake.

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform provides customers and partners with a unified experience and access to more than 70 cloud services.

HPE GreenLake currently supports more than 120,000 users, powers more than two million connected devices, and manages more than one exabyte of data with customers worldwide. Among the top 100 HPE customers, nearly 80 percent have already adopted the HPE GreenLake platform. Organizations benefit from one platform from which to automate, orchestrate, and run their hybrid cloud strategy.

“Today’s announcement with VMware represents the next step in the expanding partner ecosystem of HPE GreenLake, which offers a differentiated edge-to-cloud solution that resonates with customers and partners,” said Antonio Neri, president and chief executive officer, HPE. “Together, HPE and VMware will give organizations greater choice and flexibility with a fully integrated hybrid cloud offering designed to accelerate innovation and data first modernization.”

“Organizations are looking to evolve from a state of cloud chaos where cost and complexity reign, to a more cloud smart approach,” said Raghu Raghuram, chief executive officer at VMware. “VMware Cloud is the trusted platform for enterprise workloads on private and public clouds that gives customers the flexibility and choice to become cloud smart. VMware and HPE will enable customers to combine VMware’s state-of-the-art multi-cloud software with HPE GreenLake’s cloud operating model and consumption economics to support any workload on a modern hybrid cloud.”

HPE GreenLake for VMware is expected to be available in the first half of calendar year 2023.