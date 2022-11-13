GSMA: European mobile operators lead in renewable energy

Global mobile operators are making strong progress in maximising the use of renewable energy in their networks, according to new figures from GSMA.

However, a survey indicates that access to an additional 64 terawatt-hours (TWh) of renewable electricity – roughly equivalent to Austria’s annual energy usage – will be required by operators globally by 2030, as they seek to decarbonise their energy supplies. These requirements were detailed in the recent GSMA Access to Renewable Energy Policy Paper.

The new analysis released by the GSMA today, using data from 33 operators, covering 86 countries and approximately 50% of global mobile connections, shows tangible results, with renewable electricity use increasing across the mobile sector:

European networks are leading globally, purchasing on average 71% renewable energy. Mobile networks in 41 of the 86 countries surveyed use more than 75% renewable energy Mobile networks in 29 of the 86 countries use less than 25% renewable energy 32% of renewable used by operators is procured through power purchase agreements with energy generators 63% is achieved via renewable energy certificates from electricity markets 4% results from self-generation of renewable electricity

The figures show that operators in Europe and North America have been able to both access and scale up the amount of renewable electricity used to power their networks in recent years. In contrast, accessing renewable electricity is still a challenge in many countries, shown by lower market-based regional figures across Africa, the Middle East, Asia and South America.

John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer at the GSMA, said: “Operators are making meaningful progress in the use of renewables to power communications networks. However, given the scale of demand, the GSMA calls for greater collaboration between the private and public sector to expand the renewable energy infrastructure needed to hit our net zero ambitions. This will require reducing regulatory barriers, supporting market-based mechanisms to access renewable electricity and incentivising investment in new renewable power generation.”

https://www.gsma.com/betterfuture/resources/mobile-industry-position-paper-access-to-renewable-energy