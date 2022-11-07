GSMA elects Board of Directors

José María Álvarez-Pallete López, CEO of Telefónica Group, has been appointed as Chair of GSMA's Board of Directors. Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel Group, was named Deputy Chair.
The GSMA elected the following Board of Directors for the 2023-2024 term (in alphabetical order):
- Carlos M. Jarque, Executive Director, International Relations, Government & Corporate Affairs, América Móvil Group
- Igal Elbaz, Senior Vice President, Network CTO, AT&T Group
- Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, CEO Telecommunications Business & Joint Acting Group CEO, Axiata Group BhD
- Gopal Vittal, CEO, Bharti Airtel Group
- Gao Tonqing, Executive Vice President, China Mobile Communications Group
- Li Jun, Executive Vice President, China Telecom Group
- China Unicom
- Dominique Leroy, Board Member for Europe, Deutsche Telekom Group
- Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e& Group
- Frehiwot Tamru, CEO, Ethio Telecom
- Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA
- Makoto Takahashi, President and Group CEO, KDDI
- Hyeonmo Ku, President & CEO, KT
- Jens Schulte-Bokum, COO, MTN Group
- Michaël Trabbia, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Orange Group
- Mathew Oommen, President & Member of Board of Directors, Reliance Jio
- Yuen Kuan Moon, Group CEO, Singtel
- Olayan M. Alwetaid, Group CEO, STC
- Roberto Daniel Nobile, CEO, Telecom Argentina SA
- Pietro Labriola, Group CEO and General Manager, Telecom Italia
- José María Álvarez-Pallete López, CEO, Telefónica Group
- Sigve Brekke, President and Group CEO, Telenor
- Vicki Brady, Group CEO, Telstra
- Kaan Terzioğlu, Group CEO, Veon
- Rima Qureshi, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Verizon
- Ahmed Essam, CEO, Vodafone UK, Vodafone Group
“The industry is at a pivotal point at the moment and I am very excited to work with the Board as we navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead. It is more important than ever that we work together to ensure that the true potential of the mobile ecosystem benefits people, businesses and society as a whole”, said GSMA Director General, Mats Granryd. He added that “we are delighted to welcome the new and re-elected Board members and we thank the outgoing GSMA Board members for their exceptional support”.
https://www.gsma.com/newsroom/press-release/gsma-elects-new-board-members-and-announces-jose-maria-alvarez-pallete-lopez-as-chair/