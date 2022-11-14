Gold Data plans subsea cable across Gulf of Mexico

Gold Data announced plans for a major subsea cable connecting Miami with multiple landing stations in Mexico.

The 10-fiber pair cable system will offer more than 250 Tbps of capacity.

Gold Data is working with Orange for the technical design; Orange Marine cable ship and Alcatel Submarine Networks for deployment; and Ciena for providing the GeoMesh Extreme SLTE and transport technology. Additionally, both Orange have signed agreements to acquire fiber pairs in Gold Data 1's system.

Gold Data said the US$150 million investment represents the third and final phase of its Mexico network expansion. Gold Data's network already reaches major data centers across the country.

"Our state-of-the-art topology network is revolutionizing Mexico's connectivity by reducing latency by up to 35%, something that is key for enterprises and content providers which are hungry for reliable, low latency, high quality connectivity. In addition, the expansion of this network to the US will be a game changer for Mexico's fast-growing innovators looking for a fresh alternative to Silicon Valley," says Renato Tradardi, CEO of Gold Data.