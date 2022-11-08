GlobalFoundries posts record Q3 revenue of $2.1B, up 22% yoy

GlobalFoundries reported record revenue of $2.1 billion for Q3 2022, up 22% year-over-year. There was record adjusted EBITDA of $793 million.

“In the third quarter, the GF team continued to execute on its commitments to customers and shareholders despite ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges,” said CEO Dr. Thomas Caulfield. "300mm-equivalent wafer shipments of 637 thousand was a record for GF, an increase of 5% year-over-year. Our revenue grew 22% year-over-year, and we delivered record gross, operating, and net profits, making significant progress towards our long-term financial model. We remain on track to deliver a strong year of growth and profitability.”

GF recenly qualified a proprietary automotive eNVM product for one of the largest automotive MCU suppliers in the industry. The qualification allows GF to ship this product from both the Dresden and Singapore facilities, establishing a high-volume, secure supply chain for the automotive industry.

U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy and GF announced the award of $30 million in federal funding to advance the development and production of next-generation gallium nitride (GaN) on silicon semiconductors at GF's facility in Essex Junction, VT.



