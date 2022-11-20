FCC releases National Broadband Maps

The FCC published a pre-production draft of its new National Broadband Map, displaying specific location-level information about broadband services available throughout the country. By entering a U.S. address, it is possible to see which providers are offering broadband services at that premise.

The FCC will conduct a public challenge processes that will play a critical role in improving the accuracy of the map. An accurate map is an important resource for targeting funding and other efforts to bring broadband to unserved and underserved communities.

“Today is an important milestone in our effort to help everyone, everywhere get specific information about what broadband options are available for their homes, and pinpointing places in the country where communities do not have the service they need,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “Our pre-production draft maps are a first step in a long-term effort to continuously improve our data as consumers, providers and others share information with us. By painting a more accurate picture of where broadband is and is not, local, state, and federal partners can better work together to ensure no one is left on the wrong side of the digital divide.”

The FCC also announced the launch of an updated version of the FCC Speed Test App that will enable users to quickly compare the performance and coverage of their mobile networks to that reported by their provider.

https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home#/