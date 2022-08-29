FCC considers opening 12.7 GHz band for next-gen wireless

The FCC will launch a proceeding to explore repurposing up to 550 megahertz in the 12.7 to 13.25 GHz band (12.7 GHz band) for next-generation wireless services.

The FCC expects that this inquiry is the first step in providing for more intensive use of the 12.7 GHz band, unlocking a significant expanse of valuable mid-band frequencies that may play a key role in delivering on the promise of next-generation wireless services, including 5G, 6G, and beyond.

The 12.7 GHz band is believed to be ideally suited for mobile broadband use as it is already allocated for terrestrial mobile services on a primary basis domestically.

The Notice of Inquiry seeks information on how the Commission could encourage more efficient and intensive use of the 12.7 GHz band.

Given existing incumbent operations in the band, the FCC is also seeking comment on whether and how to provide opportunities for new uses while protecting the investments made by incumbents and avoiding disruption to their operations.