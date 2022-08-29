Tuesday, November 1, 2022

FCC considers opening 12.7 GHz band for next-gen wireless

Tuesday, November 01, 2022    

The FCC will launch a proceeding to explore repurposing up to 550 megahertz in the 12.7 to 13.25 GHz band (12.7 GHz band) for next-generation wireless services.  

The FCC expects that this inquiry is the first step in providing for more intensive use of the 12.7 GHz band, unlocking a significant expanse of valuable mid-band frequencies that may play a key role in delivering on the promise of next-generation wireless services, including 5G, 6G, and beyond.  

The 12.7 GHz band is believed to be ideally suited for mobile broadband use as it is already allocated for terrestrial mobile services on a primary basis domestically.

The Notice of Inquiry seeks information on how the Commission could encourage more efficient and intensive use of the 12.7 GHz band.  

Given existing incumbent operations in the band, the FCC is also seeking comment on whether and how to provide opportunities for new uses while protecting the investments made by incumbents and avoiding disruption to their operations.  

FCC adds $791 million in RDOF funding for broadband

Wednesday, August 31, 2022    

The FCC is ready to authorize $791,604,299 through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund to six providers to fund new broadband deployments to over 350,000 estimated locations in 19 states.  The top three states receiving funding include Illinois, $212 million, Arizona, $140 million, and Iowa, $113 million. “This funding will connect more households throughout the country with high-speed broadband as part of our ongoing work to close the digital...

FCC Auction 108 concludes - 2.5 GHz Spectrum

Monday, August 29, 2022    

Bidding has concluded in the FCC Auction 108.  Gross proceeds from the bid are expected to amount to $427,789,670.The FCC said it will post full results in the next few days. https://auctiondata.fcc.gov/public/projects/auction108FCC commences 5G mid-band spectrum auctionSunday, July 31, 2022  Auctions, FCC  The FCC opened bidding in its latest mid-band spectrum auction at 10am on Friday, July 29.Auction 108 makes...

