EXFO intros 400G dual-port test solution

EXFO introduced its FTBx-88480 dual-port test solution for fiber-optic transmission rates from 1G to 400G.
The 1G to 400G dual-port capability of the FTBx-88480 allows field technicians to validate two circuits simultaneously for increased efficiency. The design also enables testing 100G transceivers -- which are widely deployed today -- plus next-generation 400G transceivers which are rapidly being adopted in metro and core networks, data centers, and subsea fiber-optic spans.
“A key challenge operators face is how to ensure their network migrations are done reliably and cost-efficiently while staying nimble enough to manage existing infrastructure,” said Sophie Legault, Director Mobile and Cloud Solutions at EXFO. “With the FTBx-88480 solution, we’ve combined the latest in 1G-400G testing with a flexible, future-proof architecture that lets our customers do more today and continue deriving value for years to come.”
Key features and benefits of the FTBx-88480 are:
- 1G to 400G dual-port capabilities: increase efficiency by validating two circuits simultaneously
- Test today’s 100G-400G transceivers while staying ready for tomorrow’s speeds with an 112G electrical lane design and EXFO’s unique OTS
- Validate network services (Ethernet, OTN, fiber channel, timing), rates (up to 400G) and interfaces (SFP, QSFP-DD and OSFP) all on the same platform—no stacking of modules
- Quickly validate pluggable transceivers (1G to 400G) with iOptics’ automated, intelligent test application
- Cloud-based, collaborative platform links all parts of a customer’s field test ecosystem
