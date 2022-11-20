EXFO intros 400G dual-port test solution

EXFO introduced its FTBx-88480 dual-port test solution for fiber-optic transmission rates from 1G to 400G.

The 1G to 400G dual-port capability of the FTBx-88480 allows field technicians to validate two circuits simultaneously for increased efficiency. The design also enables testing 100G transceivers -- which are widely deployed today -- plus next-generation 400G transceivers which are rapidly being adopted in metro and core networks, data centers, and subsea fiber-optic spans.

“A key challenge operators face is how to ensure their network migrations are done reliably and cost-efficiently while staying nimble enough to manage existing infrastructure,” said Sophie Legault, Director Mobile and Cloud Solutions at EXFO. “With the FTBx-88480 solution, we’ve combined the latest in 1G-400G testing with a flexible, future-proof architecture that lets our customers do more today and continue deriving value for years to come.”

Key features and benefits of the FTBx-88480 are:

1G to 400G dual-port capabilities: increase efficiency by validating two circuits simultaneously

Test today’s 100G-400G transceivers while staying ready for tomorrow’s speeds with an 112G electrical lane design and EXFO’s unique OTS

Validate network services (Ethernet, OTN, fiber channel, timing), rates (up to 400G) and interfaces (SFP, QSFP-DD and OSFP) all on the same platform—no stacking of modules

Quickly validate pluggable transceivers (1G to 400G) with iOptics’ automated, intelligent test application

Cloud-based, collaborative platform links all parts of a customer’s field test ecosystem

