Europe plans IRIS satellite constellation for government services

The European Commission, Parliament and Council have approved plans for a third constellation in the European portfolio of strategic space infrastructures.

Europe's Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnection & Security by Satellites (IRIS) will be a sovereign constellation focused on government services, including defence applications.

It will have an EU budget of €2.4 billion, plus a contribution from ESA and as well as expected private investments.

IRIS will provide connectivity to the whole of Europe, including areas that do not currently benefit from broadband Internet, as well as to the whole of Africa, using the constellation's North-South orbits.

https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/STATEMENT_22_6999