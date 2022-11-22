Ericsson to open 6G research centre in UK

Ericsson plans to establish a new research unit in the UK as part of a multi-million-pound investment.

The company said it will inves tens of millions of pounds (GBP) over the next 10 years in a UK-based program that will focus on 6G research and breakthrough innovations. Research areas will include network resilience and security, artificial intelligence, cognitive networks and energy efficiency. The program will employ 20 dedicated researchers and support additional PhD students who will work alongside leading academics, CSPs and industry partners to lead 6G research projects that contribute to the development of global technology, network innovation and new product solutions.

DCMS Secretary of State Michelle Donelan says: “Ericsson's investment is a huge vote of confidence in the UK's innovative telecoms sector. This pioneering research unit will create new jobs, support students and bring together some of our country's finest minds to shape the future of telecoms infrastructure in the UK and across the globe.

Katherine Ainley, CEO, Ericsson UK & Ireland, says: “Ericsson has been connecting the UK for more than 120 years and this new investment underlines our ongoing commitment to ensure the country remains a global leader in the technologies and industries of the future.

Magnus Frodigh, VP & Head of Ericsson Research, says: “Ericsson is at the forefront of global research, innovation and developing open standards that will underpin a future of limitless connectivity and new technologies. Establishing a research program in the UK means the country will be well positioned to utilise its existing high international level of knowledge in wireless systems and technologies to produce ground-breaking 6G research that not only can help shape the future of global standards but also deliver a more connected, efficient and sustainable society.”

