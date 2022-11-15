Ericsson teams with e& (formerly Etisalat)

Ericsson and e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) will collaborate on reducing energy consumption and building more efficient and sustainable future networks.

The three-year partnership aims to support the Net Zero strategy of e& and Ericsson while exploring opportunities to reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption. The companies will also collaborate in hosting a series of knowledge-sharing sessions, covering Ericsson’s global expertise in energy-efficient strategies, such as its 'Breaking the Energy Curve' initiative.

Sabri Ali Albreiki, Chief Technology Officer, e& international, says: "Through our partnership with Ericsson, we aim to accelerate the decarbonisation of our network infrastructure business by exploring the deployment of their latest generation of energy efficient radio equipment and software features. We will also work together to use the Ericsson Product Take-Back programme to dispose of and recycle obsolete network equipment to high environmental standards. This agreement is part of e&'s broader commitment to reduce waste and achieve a sustainable low-carbon society.”

Etisalat Group changed its brand identity to e& in February 2022.

https://www.ericsson.com/en/press-releases/5/2022/e-and-ericsson-partner-to-build-more-sustainable-future-networks



