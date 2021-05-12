Ericsson hits 1 Gbps with 5G CBRS

Ericsson achieved a peak data rate of more than 1Gbps for a single user device in a recent 5G Standalone (SA) field trial over a live Citizen's Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) multi-operator, neutral-host capable network at the company’s North American headquarters in Plano, Texas.

Key results of the field trial included:

Single CBRS user connection over 1Gbps

5G SA connection with CBRS spectrum

Seamless outdoor to indoor transitions

“We are excited to continue pushing the envelope of what is possible with 5G. Ericsson is committed to continue bringing the best technology to realize the full potential of 5G and CBRS early to the market to further catalyze the use of these advanced technologies,” said Paul Challoner, Vice President of Network Product Solutions for Ericsson North America

The OnGo Alliance coordinated the interoperability of the CBRS ecosystem. The network where this trial took place is supported by a 5G core network as part of the 5G Distributed Innovation Network at Ericsson’s facility in North Texas. The network used the Radio 4408 for outdoor CBRS connectivity and the Radio Dot 4459 for indoor CBRS connectivity. Indoor coverage has been challenging for cellular networks, and this is the first time that indoor, over-the-air coverage through a shared spectrum has reached such a high data rate.

“Consumers and enterprises will benefit from the high-performing 5G CBRS technology that Ericsson is introducing,” said Alan Ewing, Executive Director, OnGo Alliance. “Ongoing improvements to 5G technology for the CBRS ecosystem provide users with the highest performance and seamless connectivity, whether deployed standalone or with operator spectrum.”

Ericsson Radio Dot 4459 supports CBRS and C-band deployments. The new CBRS indoor Radio Dot uses advanced radio technologies such as 4x4 MIMO, 4G/5G mixed-mode operation, leverages the entire CBRS band (150MHz) and supports up to five component carrier aggregation (5CC) on 4G and 5G carriers of up to 100MHz.

