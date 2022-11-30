Equinix to build data center in Johor, Malaysia

Equinix unveiled plans to invest approximately $40 million in a new data center located in JOHOR, Malaysia.

The new facility, named JH1, is scheduled to begin operations in Q1 2024, providing 500 cabinets and 1,960 square meters of colocation space.

The two-story facility will be located at Nusajaya Tech Park (NTP) in Iskandar, Johor. It is 15 kilometers from Singapore, allowing the data center to address excess demand from organizations in the city-state in addition to Malaysian domestic demand.

Equinix also has the option of acquiring additional land in NTP to build a second facility, supporting Malaysia's digital growth aspirations. Companies and multinationals doing business in Malaysia will be able to access Platform Equinix to store and distribute large volumes of latency-sensitive data and applications closer to end users and local markets.

When opened, the new IBX data center in Johor will increase Equinix's total global footprint of more than 245 data centers across 71 metros and 32 countries, providing Equinix's 10,000+ customers more ways to securely deploy, directly connect and effectively scale their digital infrastructure in a rapidly growing economy. It is expected to also present opportunities for further expansion into new metros and market segments in Malaysia.

In Asia-Pacific, Equinix currently has 51 data centers across 13 metros across Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea and Singapore. In addition, Equinix also announced expansions into Chennai in India, and Jakarta in Indonesia in 2022, strengthening its market leadership in the region.

https://www.equinix.com/newsroom/press-releases/2022/11/equinix-enters-malaysia-with-40m-data-center-investment