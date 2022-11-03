Equinix: major data center builds underway in 31 markets

Equinix's quarterly revenues increased 10% over the same quarter last year to $1.8 billion, or 11% on a normalized and constant currency basis, representing the company's 79th consecutive quarter of revenue growth—the longest streak of any S&P 500 company. Net income amounted to $212 million, a 2% decrease from the previous quarter, primarily due to lower non-recurring xScale® fees, a Q2 favorable tax settlement, partially offset by higher income from operations from strong operating performance and lower net interest expenses.

Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix: "We had another record quarter as global demand for digital infrastructure continues to grow and customer preferences trend convincingly toward architectures that are highly distributed, persistently hybrid, deeply cloud-connected, and increasingly on-demand — all factors fueling our position as a trusted partner in digital transformation. Even in a complex and challenging macro environment, our expansive global reach and robust interconnected ecosystems continue to attract a wide and diverse customer set, as businesses prioritize digital investments and embrace Platform Equinix as a point of nexus to support hybrid and multicloud."

Equinix continued to expand its Data Center Services with 46 major builds underway in 31 markets, across 21 countries. Recent activity includes:

A $74 million expansion to Indonesia with plans for an International Business Exchange™ (IBX) data center in the heart of Jakarta, scheduled to open by the second half of 2024.

A $45 million investment in Colombia for the construction of BG2, Equinix's second IBX data center in Bogotá, scheduled to open in the first half of 2023.

The addition of six recently approved projects in Q3 in Barcelona, Milan, Montreal, Jakarta, Silicon Valley and Tokyo.

Equinix continues to extend its leadership as the most interconnected platform with four cloud on-ramp wins this quarter bringing Equinix's portfolio to more than 200 on-ramps across 44 markets. Equinix now has 11 metros enabled with five or more on-ramps to the largest cloud players.

~55% of expansion cabinets are in metros that generate >$100M of annual revenues, leveraging established ecosystem density and installed customer base

