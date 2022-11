Telcos need to be in a lot places and have the most demanding requirements, says Zachary Smith, Head of Edge Infrastructure Services, Equinix. The high-intensity workloads driven by billions of packets are what powers the underlying rails of our digital lives.

The telco environment usually is a multi-tenant, multi-application proposition. All of these factors point to bare-metal as an enabling solution for telco clouds.

https://youtu.be/KZ8eMqPHRWg