Enrico Maria Bagnasco has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Sparkle by TIM's Board of Directors. Bagnasco previously served as Sparkle's Chief Technology Officer and before that as Head of Product and Portfolio Management at TIM.

Elisabetta Romano, Chief Network Operations & Wholesale Officer of TIM, will maintain her role as Board Director.

Sparkle's Board of Directors expressed its heartfelt thanks for the important work done by Elisabetta Romano and the best wishes to Enrico Maria Bagnasco for this new important challenge.