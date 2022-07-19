DigitalBridge extends data center strategy in southeast Asia

DigitalBridge Group has acquired an ownership stake in AIMS Group, a leading operator of highly-connected ecosystem-centric data centers based in Malaysia. The company's Kuala Lumpur flagship Menara AIMS facility anchors the Malaysia Internet Exchange (MYIX). AIMS’ facilities provide highly inter-connected environments to a diverse customer base, comprising domestic and international telecommunications carriers, major enterprises, hyperscalers and content distribution networks. AIMS also operates a state-of-the-art purpose-built data center campus in Cyberjaya and a new facility in downtown Bangkok.

The investment stake was acquired from TIME dotCom Berhad by funds affiliated with DigitalBridge Investment Management. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in 2023.

Digital Bridge also announced the formation of an edge data center platform focused on the high-growth markets of the Southeast Asia region.

“DigitalBridge’s expertise in investing, building, and operating data centers to the highest standards aligns perfectly with AIMS’ next stage of development,” said Justin Chang, Managing Director and Head of Asia for DigitalBridge. “AIMS is a leading operator in the region poised for significant growth, with a strong management team, a robust development pipeline and considerable expansion capacity. This is a terrific platform for DigitalBridge, and we are excited to partner with TDC, which has a long heritage of building connectivity-linked businesses across Southeast Asia.”

https://www.digitalbridge.com/news/2022-11-22-digitalbridge-announces-formation-of-edge-data-center-platform-in-asia-and-acquisition-of-a-stake-in-aims-group

DigitalBridge form Xenith Infrastructure Group for HKG and Singapore Digital Bridge DigitalBridge Group and funds affiliated with Columbia Capital have formed Xenith Infrastructure Group, a new fiber platform serving hyperscalers, data center operators, carriers and enterprises in the Asia-Pacific regionXenith IG’s initial assets comprise conduit and fiber assets in Singapore and Hong Kong, which it acquired from Superloop.Xenith IG will be led by Clement Goh, who was appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2022.... READ MORE