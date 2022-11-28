Deutsche Glasfaser and Vodafone reach FTTH wholesale deal

The contract offers Vodafone nationwide access to Deutsche Glasfaser's FTTH network.
Open access allows fiber optic customers to choose between different offers.
Andreas Pfisterer, CEO of the Deutsche Glasfaser Group: "We are pleased that Vodafone relies on our fast-growing fiber optic network in rural and suburban areas. Everyone benefits from OA: Fiber optic customers in the countryside have freedom of choice. And we as a company are getting closer to our goal of supplying the regions with fiber optics quickly and comprehensively through such wholesale partnerships.