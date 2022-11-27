Dell'Oro: RAN declines again in 3Q

Preliminary findings suggest the slower momentum that characterized the Radio Access Network (RAN) market in the first half of 2022 extended into the third quarter. according to Dell'Oro Group. The data in the 3Q 2022 report indicate that the overall 2G-5G RAN market, declined year-over-year for a second consecutive quarter.

“After four years of extraordinary growth that catapulted the RAN market to record levels in 2021, the RAN market is now entering a new phase,” said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “Even with 5G still increasing at a healthy pace, comparisons are more challenging and the implication for the broader RAN market is that growth is decelerating. Still, one major difference between 4G and 5G is the fact there are now more frequency options for the operators to pursue, which helps to curb the decline in the post-peak rollout phase,” continued Pongratz.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2022 RAN report:

Top 5 global suppliers in the quarter include Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Samsung.

Top 4 suppliers outside of China in the quarter include Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, and Samsung.

Nokia’s RAN revenue shares improved sequentially for a third consecutive quarter.

Short-term RAN prospects have been revised downward to reflect weaker-than-expected developments in the first three quarters of 2022. Global RAN revenues are now projected to decline at a low-single-digit rate in 2023, underpinned by surging RAN investments in India and more challenging comparisons in China, Europe, and North America.

