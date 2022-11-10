Dell'Oro: Fixed wireless access equipment market continues growth

Total Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) revenues, including both RAN equipment and CPE revenue, remain on track to advance 35 percent in 2022, driven largely by subscriber growth in North America, according to a new Fixed Wireless Access Infrastructure and CPE advanced research report from Dell'Oro Group.

“Fixed Wireless Access has become a key component to bridging the digital divide and connecting rural and underserved markets globally,” said Jeff Heynen, Vice President and analyst with the Dell’Oro Group. “What we are also seeing is that FWA can effectively compete with existing fixed broadband technologies, especially with the advent of 5G and other higher-throughput, non-3GPP technologies,” added Heynen.

Additional highlights from the Fixed Wireless Access Infrastructure and CPE Advanced Research Report: