DE-CIX opens Internet Exchange in Richmond, VA

DE-CIX officially opened its Richmond Internet Exchange in Virginia.

DE-CIX Richmond features the company's Apollon interconnection platform technology. The facility offers multi-service interconnection. Services that can be booked through DE-CIX Richmond include DirectCLOUD, offering direct access to leading cloud providers, direct access to the Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics software-as-a-service clouds through the Microsoft Azure Peering Service, further enterprise solutions such as Closed User Groups, and more. Directly connected to DE-CIX New York – the 5th largest IX in the US, achieving more than a terabit per second of traffic at peak times – DE-CIX Richmond provides connected networks access to content and networks that cannot be accessed anywhere else in the mid-Atlantic. DE-CIX Richmond also provides diverse access to content for networks across the region, an option which is being taken up by companies needing real-time access to their data, such as in the AdTech sector.

DE-CIX Richmond is a standalone platform powered by Nokia, with direct access available from EdgeConneX, QTS Richmond, and Pixel Factory data centers.

DE-CIX Richmond offers connectivity between Richmond and the operator’s other North American IXs in New York, Dallas, Phoenix, and Chicago. Together, the five IXs make up the largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem in North America, covering the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southwestern (East and West) regions. Customers connected to the DE-CIX North America interconnection ecosystem are also able to connect to DE-CIX’s IXs across the Atlantic.

“We are thrilled to bring our platform to this very important market, supporting the further digital transformation of Virginia,” comments Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX.

https://www.de-cix.net/en/locations/richmond



