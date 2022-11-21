Monday, November 21, 2022

CoreStack's NextGen Cloud Governance platform powered by Oracle Cloud

Monday, November 21, 2022    

CoreStack's NextGen Cloud Governance platform has achieved “Powered by Oracle Cloud” Expertise and is now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. The CoreStack platform enables AI-powered cloud governance and management to provide customers with data-driven actionable intelligence into various business-critical facets of cloud.

CoreStack offers added value to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers with these key benefits:

  • Implementation of well-architected framework
  • Cloud security support from development to deployment using ShiftLeft and IaC
  • Continuous monitoring with the ability to flag violations in real-time and remediate based on standard and custom policies
  • Incident management via integration with ITSM tools such as ServiceNow and Jira
  • Full support for standard templates with the ability to build custom templates
  • Support for industry regulations, benchmarks and standards
  • Standardization, enforcement, and remediation across all cloud resources through tagging, making every resource visible and accountable

https://www.corestack.io