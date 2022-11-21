CoreStack's NextGen Cloud Governance platform powered by Oracle Cloud

CoreStack offers added value to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers with these key benefits:
- Implementation of well-architected framework
- Cloud security support from development to deployment using ShiftLeft and IaC
- Continuous monitoring with the ability to flag violations in real-time and remediate based on standard and custom policies
- Incident management via integration with ITSM tools such as ServiceNow and Jira
- Full support for standard templates with the ability to build custom templates
- Support for industry regulations, benchmarks and standards
- Standardization, enforcement, and remediation across all cloud resources through tagging, making every resource visible and accountable