CoreStack's NextGen Cloud Governance platform powered by Oracle Cloud

CoreStack's NextGen Cloud Governance platform has achieved “Powered by Oracle Cloud” Expertise and is now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. The CoreStack platform enables AI-powered cloud governance and management to provide customers with data-driven actionable intelligence into various business-critical facets of cloud.

CoreStack offers added value to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers with these key benefits:

Implementation of well-architected framework

Cloud security support from development to deployment using ShiftLeft and IaC

Continuous monitoring with the ability to flag violations in real-time and remediate based on standard and custom policies

Incident management via integration with ITSM tools such as ServiceNow and Jira

Full support for standard templates with the ability to build custom templates

Support for industry regulations, benchmarks and standards

Standardization, enforcement, and remediation across all cloud resources through tagging, making every resource visible and accountable

https://www.corestack.io