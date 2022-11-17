CoreSite's Open Cloud Exchange ties into Google Cloud

CoreSite is enhancing its software-defined networking platform, Open Cloud Exchange (OCX), with the ability to automatically provision hybrid architectures within Google Cloud. Direct cloud-to-cloud capabilities will be available through the OCX.

CoreSite’s high-performance OCX switching platform enables secure, low latency connectivity among the company’s data centers, cloud providers and digital ecosystem.

The new network services will provide enhanced automation for Google Cloud to the OCX ecosystem, in addition to the capabilities currently available with AWS and Microsoft® Azure Clouds.

“The Open Cloud Exchange makes it easy for customers to deploy a high-performance hybrid architecture — faster, more securely and at a lower TCO — through our industry-leading network automation and switching fabric as well as our user-friendly, self-service delivery platform,” said Matt Senderhauf, Vice President of Interconnection Strategy and Product Management at CoreSite. “By launching these additional direct-to-cloud capabilities on our OCX platform, CoreSite is delivering on a future-ready product roadmap designed to meet customers' ever-changing, critical IT infrastructure requirements.”

https://www.coresite.com/cloud-networking/open-cloud-exchange