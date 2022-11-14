Cloudbrink introduces Hybrid-Access-as-a-Service

Cloudbrink, a start-up based in Sunnyvale, California, emerged from stealth to unveil its hybrid access as a service (HAaaS), promising enterprise-grade network performance, reliability and security for the hybrid workforce.

Cloudbrink's software-only solution transforms any home Internet or cellular connection. The 100% software-only solution operates without any gateway, hardware or appliance management. The company claims its software can reduce the effects of packet loss on latency from 300 msec on a video conference to less than 10 msec.

Cloudbrink has three components:

The Brink App installed on end-user devices leverages the power of AI to overcome any network challenges and guarantees an excellent quality of experience for the end-user, regardless of the network.

Enterprise access edges called Fast Edges automatically created close to the end user enable Cloudbrink to react rapidly to changes in demand, guaranteeing the highest possible performance.

Cloudbrink software deployed in the customer’s cloud environment or data center provides a secure end-to-end connection built on dark network and zero trust principles from the end user to their applications.

Cloudbrink also announced $25 million in venture funding led by Highland Capital Partners and The Fabric.

Prakash Mana, co-founder and chief executive officer of Cloudbrink, said: “We’ve spoken to hundreds of CIOs and CISOs who are struggling to resolve the twin problems of performance and security for the hybrid workforce. They have found no existing solution that adequately addresses the performance issues."

“Cloudbrink’s HAaaS replaces legacy VPN and SD-WAN architectures and enables employees to work from anywhere in the world. We’re seeing an order-of-magnitude reduction in file transfer times and a terrific audio/video quality improvement. The business cares about that because when you transform the quality of experience for the user you don’t just increase productivity, you transform morale.”

