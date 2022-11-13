Cisco to open silicon design center in Barcelona

Cisco announced plans to launch a center for the design of next generation semiconductor devices in Spain. The announcement was made by Chuck Robbins, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Cisco, in a meeting with H.E. Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain.

Specifically, Cisco plans to set up an engineering design center to design and prototype next generation semiconductor devices, under the framework of the Spanish strategic project for the Recovery and Economic Transformation of Microelectronics and Semiconductors (PERTE Microchip). The center will be co-located with the Cisco Innovation Center in Barcelona.

“Spain is on the way to become a key player in achieving the EU objective of reaching 20% of the world chip market by 2030. We have approved the program PERTE Microchip and have the roadmap, reforms and incentives in place to attract talent and strengthen the current Spanish ecosystem,” commented Pedro Sánchez. "The dedication of companies like Cisco will help strengthen our innovation ecosystem and be at the forefront of technological, industrial and social progress."

“Technology has the ability to help countries further their social and economic development and move even closer to an inclusive future for all. Today’s announcement reinforces Cisco’s commitment to support the digital ecosystem in Spain and across Europe,” Chuck Robbins said. “Semiconductors are essential to so much innovation, and our advances in this field help overcome the performance, economic, and power consumption limitations of current infrastructure. Cisco is thrilled to take an active role in addressing semiconductor supplies with the development of this design center, and we are also excited to be able to leverage talent across the globe and truly help build the internet of the future.”

https://newsroom.cisco.com/c/r/newsroom/en/us/a/y2022/m11/cisco-to-launch-new-design-center-in-spain-for-next-generation-semiconductor-devices.html