Ciena to acquire Tidbit for next-gen PON, and completes acquisition of Benu Networks

Ciena agreed to acquire Tidbit Communications, a start-up based in Petaluma, California, focused on next-generation PON technologies. Ciena, which is Tidbit's largest investor and customer, will acquire the remaining shares of Tibit that it does not already own in a cash-free, debt-free transaction currently valued at approximately $210 million, with the merger consideration to be paid in cash. In addition, Ciena will enter into certain employee retention arrangements in connection with the transaction.

Tibit combines PON-specific hardware and OS into a micro pluggable transceiver that can be easily integrated into a carrier-grade Ethernet switch. Unlike the closed and proprietary approaches of traditional Optical Line Terminal (OLT) vendors, Tibit’s open, microplug OLT technology enables rapid PON deployment in any environment. The company was founded in 2016.

Ciena said this acquisition will enable it to build on its market traction and accelerate its time to market, specifically with more vertically integrated, next-generation PON solutions that support residential, enterprise, and mobility use cases, including 10G XGS-PON with development paths to deliver 25G and higher PON in the future.

“The global PON market is growing at a rapid pace and this acquisition will provide the opportunity to take Tibit’s differentiated products to market at scale through Ciena’s extensive service provider customer base. And, as a combined team, we will continue to support and leverage Tibit’s existing network of relationships with system integrators and other equipment vendors,” said Edward Boyd, Vice President of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer of Tibit Communications.

Ciena also confirmed that it has acquired Benu Networks, a privately-held company headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, focused on advanced subscriber management. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Benu has developed a portfolio of field-proven, cloud-native software solutions, including a virtual Broadband Network Gateway, which are highly complementary to Ciena’s existing portfolio of broadband access solutions. Benu will provide Ciena with the ability to deliver a single solution that integrates routing, OLT, subscriber management and network services, thereby reducing both capital and operating expenses and improving sustainability for our customers.

“The acquisitions of Tibit Communications and Benu Networks will extend our ability to support customers’ next-generation metro and edge strategies as service providers globally accelerate investments to modernize their networks and improve connectivity at the network edge,” said Scott McFeely, Senior Vice President, Global Products and Services, Ciena. “Tibit’s high-speed PON technologies and Benu’s subscriber management products, combined with Ciena’s current access and edge portfolio, will enable us to offer broader, more complete, and fully integrated broadband access solutions that combine routing, subscriber management, and PON features and functionality.”

