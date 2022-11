Researchers in Spain and Canada have demonstrated large-aperture light emitters directly implemented onto a photonic integrated chip.

The research, which is targets optical links for satellites, is a collaboration between the University of Málaga in Spain and Carleton University in Ottawa, and supported by the National Research Council of Canada.

