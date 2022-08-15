BT agrees to Cost of Living Pay Rise

BT Group announced a UK Cost of Living Pay Rise to all but the highest paid staff.

The decision comes as the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and Prospect are now recommending agreement to their members.

Details of the Cost of Living Pay Rise are:

£1,500 pay rise for all UK colleagues who currently earn £50,000 or less from 1 Jan 2023

Consolidated salary increase, not one-off payment

Covers 100% of frontline staff (and others at ‘Team Member’ grade), and 51% of managers in the UK. In total, 85% of UK-based BT Group colleagues

Highly competitive pay award when combined with the increase made in April, bringing the total percentage pay rise for the lowest paid to over 15% since this time last year

Includes Openreach

https://newsroom.bt.com/bt-group-makes-cost-of-living-pay-rise-as-union-recommends-end-to-strikes/