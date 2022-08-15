BT agrees to Cost of Living Pay Rise

BT Group announced a UK Cost of Living Pay Rise to all but the highest paid staff.
The decision comes as the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and Prospect are now recommending agreement to their members.
Details of the Cost of Living Pay Rise are:
- £1,500 pay rise for all UK colleagues who currently earn £50,000 or less from 1 Jan 2023
- Consolidated salary increase, not one-off payment
- Covers 100% of frontline staff (and others at ‘Team Member’ grade), and 51% of managers in the UK. In total, 85% of UK-based BT Group colleagues
- Highly competitive pay award when combined with the increase made in April, bringing the total percentage pay rise for the lowest paid to over 15% since this time last year
- Includes Openreach
https://newsroom.bt.com/bt-group-makes-cost-of-living-pay-rise-as-union-recommends-end-to-strikes/
BT faces further strikes on August 30 and 31
The Communications Workers Union (CWU), which represents BT Group employees, served notice of pending industrial action on August 30th and 31st, directly after the August bank holiday weekend. As part of their ongoing campaign to seek higher wages and benefits, the union already held strikes on 29th July and 1st August, 2022.CWU deputy general secretary Andy Kerr states “There’s no doubt that we were as solid as we could have been in the first...