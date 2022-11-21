BAI Comm acquires ZenFi for NYC metro fiber/edge infrastructure

BAI Communications (BAI), which specializes in shared communications infrastructure, completed its acquisition of ZenFi Networks (ZenFi), a US East coast-based provider of digital infrastructure solutions and innovator in small cell deployment, offload & roaming services, fibre connectivity, and network edge colocation.

BAI Group companies include Mobilitie, Signal Point, Transit Wireless and ZenFi Networks in the United States, and Vilicom in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

As part of the acquisition, BAI obtains ZenFi’s portfolio of assets, including over 1,100 route miles of fibre network throughout the New York and New Jersey metro region. This fibre network connects into major data centres and points of presence in 65 network edge colocation facilities, a critical component of its C-RAN infrastructure. Furthermore, ZenFi brings with it a host of long-established customer relationships, including contracts with the wireless carrier customers in the region and the rights to provide mobile infrastructure solutions across 4,000 LinkNYC kiosk structures through its partnership with the CityBridge consortium.

The deal will allow the Group to participate in Link5G, the next phase of LinkNYC, a first-of-its-kind communications network that has replaced payphones across New York City with state-of-the-art kiosks equipped with free high-speed Wi-Fi, maps, connections to city services, and device charging at no cost to taxpayers or users. In addition to the standard LinkNYC features, Link5G will bring a faster and more equitable deployment of 5G to neighbourhoods across New York City, with a focus on previously underserved areas. Link5G can accommodate all carrier equipment needs and provide the necessary infrastructure to expand broadband connectivity to areas of the city that have traditionally been underserved by carriers. The new kiosks include 5 independent RF transparent bays to host multiple carriers deploying a variety of 4G and 5G technologies.

These unique deployments combined with BAI’s commercial power in transit systems, will result in a differentiated offering in the New York area including wider small cell deployment, siting to mobile network operators, the support of municipal services with advanced connectivity, and the largest public Wi-Fi network, all transferable to other states in the US and to other markets.

Igor Leprince, Group CEO of BAI Communications, said: “I am very impressed with ZenFi’stalented team and commercial capabilities. Bringing ZenFi into the wider BAI Communications Group solidifies our position as a leading connected infrastructure provider in North America and increases the opportunities for new and specialised projects driven by our Group of companies. ZenFi’s unique expertise in fibre and small cell deployments in New York City and surrounding areas further strengthens BAI’s competitive position in the largest city in the US, while also providing us with new ways to partner with other organisations to address the digital divide in the underserved communities. This includes the deployment of 5G through the Link5G kiosks, essential to ensure all New Yorkers have access to the networks of the future.”





https://baicommunications.com



