Ayar Labs adds to its team

Ayar Labs announced the hiring of Lakshmikant (LK) Bhupathi, Vice President of Products, Strategy and Ecosystem, and Scott Clark, Vice President of Manufacturing and Operations.

Bhupathi joins Ayar Labs following twenty years with Marvell Semiconductor (NASDAQ: MRVL) in a variety of design, technical marketing and product roles, including a position as Vice President, Product Management / Marketing at high performance networking company Aquantia (acquired by Marvell), as well as driving CXL and Ethernet NIC product strategy and roadmap for Marvell’s next-generation cloud and enterprise datacenter applications. Bhupathi also served as the President and Marketing Chair for the NBASE-T alliance (since merged with the Ethernet Alliance).

Clark comes to Ayar Labs with extensive manufacturing, supply chain and operations senior leadership experience, most recently as Vice President of Supply Chain at Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR). Clark has spent the past two decades leading global supply chain management, procurement, operations and manufacturing transformations for public and private companies, including work in the optical market and an extended period living and working in Asia, through positions at Allied Telesis in Japan, Stratalight Communications, which was acquired by OpNext, Arecont Vision, AOptix Technologies and Tascent, a spinoff of AOptix.

“As Ayar Labs moves aggressively into the production of our core optical I/O technology, we’re turning our attention to scaling commercial efforts and expanding our product line both horizontally and vertically,” said Charles Wuischpard, CEO of Ayar Labs. “LK and Scott play a critical role in helping position us for the next exciting phase of growth as we lead not just the technical development but also the production of optical I/O.”

https://ayarlabs.com