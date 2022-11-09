AWS Region opens in Spain

Amazon announced the opening on AWS Region in Aragón, Spain. The regions is officially named Europe (Spain) and the API name is eu-south-2.

The AWS Europe (Spain) Region has three Availability Zones (AZ), enabling the deployment of applications across multiple data centers. Each Availability Zone is a fully isolated partition of AWS infrastructure that contains one or more data centers.

Availability Zones are separate and distinct geographic locations with enough distance to reduce the risk of a single event affecting the availability of the Region but near enough for business continuity for applications that require rapid failover and synchronous replication.

AWS notes that is has had offices in Madrid since 2014 and in Barcelona since 2018 and has a broad network of local partners.

