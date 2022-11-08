Aviz Networks launches platform for SoNic integration

Aviz Networks, a start-up based in San Jose, California, launched its multi-platform application for network orchestration, visibility, assurance, with vendor neutral Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC) support.

The Aviz Open Networking Enterprise Suite (ONES) is an enterprise network management and support solution for helping enterprises transition to open source SONiC while ensuring interoperability with existing infrastructure running traditional NOS.

Aviz ONES supports Community SONiC and its vendor-specific distributions and providesNetOps capabilities for switches running SONiC. ONES also consumes telemetry from switches running a vendor NOS such as NVIDIA Cumulus Linux, as well as telemetry from Arista EOS or Cisco NX-OS, and if they utilize standard OpenConfig (gNMI) telemetry models. The sum of these capabilities makes ONES the most comprehensive and inclusive solution that can deliver end-to-end visibility for a multi-vendor, multi-NOS network.

“With the rapid adoption of open-source SONiC, network infrastructure teams are looking for solutions that not only provide support capabilities for different flavors of SONiC, but also provide NetOps across existing network infrastructure." said Vishal Shukla, CEO of Aviz Networks. “ONES enables orchestration, deep telemetry and assurance for multi-vendor deployments. The option for 24x7 SRE support enables users to introduce SONiC in their networks with confidence.”

