Auvik appoints Douglas Murray as CEO

Auvik, a start-up offering cloud-based network management software, has appointed Douglas Murray as Chief Executive Officer. Murray succeeds Marc Morin, who founded Auvik alongside Alex Hoff and David Yach in 2011 and has served as the company’s CEO since inception. Morin will continue to be an active member of Auvik’s Board of Directors.

Murray most recently served as CEO of Valtix, a leading platform for multi-cloud network security. Murray also brings experience from his seven years as CEO of SDN pioneer Big Switch Networks, which was acquired by Arista Networks in 2020. Additionally, as senior vice president and general manager at Juniper Networks, Murray led its USD $1 billion business across the APJC region — driving customer engagement, sales development, strategic planning and revenue growth.

“I am thrilled to join Auvik during a time with so much opportunity. It is clear that the team is aligned with its 3,500 customers to provide unrivaled, easy to use solutions,” said Murray. “The company has already seen success following its growth investment from Great Hill Partners and, with its most recent acquisitions, Auvik is poised to take the company to the next level. My thanks to Marc for leading Auvik from incubation to scale over the last decade.”

“As a co-founder, I will always be Auvik’s biggest champion and I could not think of a better person than Doug to lead the company through its next phase of explosive growth,” said Morin. “His extensive industry experience, specifically in the multi-cloud Software Defined Networking and network observability space, is exactly what Auvik needs to push forward into its next chapter and become the ultimate network management platform. I have no doubt that Auvik will experience tremendous growth and accelerated innovation with Doug at the helm.”

https://www.auvik.com/