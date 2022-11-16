ArmorCode secures $14M for its AppSecOps

ArmorCode, a start-up based in Palo Alto, California, secured a $14 million in Series A funding for its AppSecOps.

ArmorCode's AppSecOps platform provides application security posture, vulnerability and compliance management, as well as DevSecOps automation.

The funding round was led by Ballistic Ventures, the venture capital firm solely focused on backing cybersecurity startups, founded by Kevin Mandia, Barmak Meftah, Ted Schlein, Jake Seid, and Roger Thornton. Other investors include Sierra Ventures, Cervin, and industry luminaries such as John Donovan, the former CEO of AT&T Communications, Oliver Friedrichs, founder and former CEO of Phantom Cyber (acquired by Splunk), John M. Jack, current board member at Contrast Security and Illumio, among others, and Tom Reilly, former CEO of Cloudera and ArcSight. Founded in July 2020, ArmorCode's Series A brings its total funding to $25 million, underscoring its momentum, which includes a seven-figure annual recurring revenue within its first financial year and revenue doubling in consecutive quarters with customers that include Fortune 100 enterprises.

"The need for applications to ship fast, secure, and compliant has become more critical than ever," said Nikhil Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of ArmorCode. "This funding, and being able to close it in only two weeks, provides further evidence of the importance of improving AppSec and breaking down the silos separating development, security, and operations. This funding will help our business scale as we provide the industry leading AppSecOps platform and enable more organizations to secure their AppSec posture."

https://www.armorcode.com