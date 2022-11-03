Arista debuts network automation based on CI/CD

Arista Networks announced a network automation solution built on a network data lake

The Arista Continuous Integration (CI) Pipeline is based on cloud networking principles, including repeatable design patterns, automated operations via software control, and an open, flexible architecture.

This new Arista CI Pipeline addresses these challenges, enabling enterprises to achieve a modern network operating model, consisting of:

Continuous design

Continuous integration

Continuous testing

Continuous Design

Continuous Integration provides an advanced DevOps environment for managing network operations and change control workflows. Leveraging the CloudVision platform, CI is a packaged solution that simplifies and streamlines the execution of a Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) workflow for network automation by providing:

An easy-to-deploy, packaged solution to operate a CI pipeline for network operations

Enhancements to CloudVision’s change control to facilitate a complete CI/CD operations workflow to facilitate pre/post validation testing

The ability to push and pull test results and AVD models into EOS NetDL

Enhanced integration for external DevOps and CI tools

By using CloudVision and NetDL, a data lake extending the EOS state database to a broad aperture and data set of configuration and telemetry data, users can easily customize their workflows while taking advantage of having access to all the information stored in NetDL for data-driven automation.

The Arista CI suite is in trials and will be available in 2023. Arista Professional Services are available to deploy these solutions. Additionally, all the above software offerings are fully supported by Arista TAC globally.

https://blogs.arista.com/blog/ci-based-cloud-networking-automation