Arelion launches fiber routes from Texas to Monterrey, Mexico

Arelion (formerly Telia Carrier) announced two new fully diverse routes from the US into Monterrey, Mexico.
Arelion's routes leverage the latest open optical line systems and support multi-vendor 400G wave capability, including Bright ZR+ disaggregated optics, offering resilient local connectivity and flexible high-speed access to content, application and cloud providers in the US.
Further insights into this expansion and Arelion's presence in Mexico:
- Routing south, the routes connect Arelion's Points-of-Presence (PoPs) in McAllen (MDC – MCA2) to Monterrey (Equinix - MO1) and Laredo (VTX) to Monterrey (Neutral Networks Pabellón M).
- Arelion also operates two PoPs in Querétaro that serve Equinix's MX1 and KIO Networks' QRO sites, with two more in Mexico City serving KIO's MEX2 and MEX5 data centers.
- Arelion's latest PoP was opened in Mérida this quarter, serving AiTelecom.
- Arelion supports seven PoPs in the Mexican region today with plans for continued expansion.
"Legacy routes in the region cannot handle Mexico's increased demand for cost-effective, multi-Terabit bandwidth and diverse routing options," said Luis Velasquez, Mexico Business Manager, Arelion. "Arelion is a single supplier that can provide a "one-stop shop" experience for Carriers, OTTs and Internet service providers in Mexico that need high quality of service and assured connection speed."
https://www.arelion.com/about-us/press-releases/two-routes-connecting-us-to-mexico.html