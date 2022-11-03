Arelion adds Boston-Secaucus route

Arelion has added a new diverse, high-capacity transmission route connecting Boston to Secaucus, providing its customers with resilient connectivity and fast delivery that bypasses common routes going direct through Long Island and Manhattan.

By providing backhaul to the Amitié sea cable system through its fifth trans-Atlantic cable route, Arelion establishes Boston as a DWDM service market and empowers companies, including financial services organizations, with diverse connection options and seamless terabit scale capability across multiple cables connecting into landing stations in the US and Europe.

The new route will offer connectivity in the US to Arelion's 150+ Points-of-Presence (PoPs) and EU terrestrial extensions to customer end points. The Amitié cable system is expected to go live in Q2 2023 and has a trans-Atlantic capacity of over 320Tbps, connecting Boston in the US to Slough (UK) and Bordeaux (FR) in Europe.

"Our new high-capacity DWDM transmission route will provide the diverse, trans-Atlantic connectivity into Europe that is needed by the financial services sectors and other companies densely concentrated in the Northeastern US," said Art Kazmierczak, Director Business and Network Development, Arelion. "Through this organic network expansion, Arelion further establishes itself as one of the few operators to own end-to-end network solutions and customer experiences in both the US and Europe. This new route furthers our vision of diverse, high-capacity global connectivity that boosts business growth in markets that rely on uninterrupted, long-haul transport of high traffic volumes."



