Analog Devices debuts Single-pair Power over Ethernet at 1 km

Analog Devices introduced the first Single-pair Power over Ethernet (SPoE) Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) and Power Device (PD) chipsets.

Potential SPoE applications include smart buildings, factory automation, and other applications at the edge of traditional networks.

Analog Devices’ new SPoE solutions, LTC4296-1 and LTC9111, reduce reliance on localized power and batteries by using a single twisted pair of Ethernet cables to provide efficient, reliable, easily installed power at reduced size and weight. The company says the solution an reliably transfer both power and data over one kilometer in industrial Ethernet applications.

Analog Devices’ new LTC4296-1 5-port SPoE PSE with Classification and LTC9111 SPoE PD with Polarity Correction products support both SPoE and Power over Data Line (PoDL) variants of single-pair powering. SPoE augments Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) to provide more reliable, fault-tolerant, and interoperable point-to-point power solutions, delivering up to 52W. Both products are 802.3cg compliant and support Serial Communication Classification Protocol (SCCP).

“The Intelligent Edge is one of the most exciting developments of the digital era as computing power is pushed to previously inaccessible applications and locations,” said Leo McHugh, Vice President of Industrial Automation at Analog Devices. “Analog Devices is committed to delivering the unrivaled technology and solutions our customers need to leverage the full potential of the Intelligent Edge in smart buildings and factories as well as many more applications in the future.”

