AMD's 4th gen server CPUs pack up to 96 cores

AMD released the 4th Gen EPYC processors, code-named Genoa, boasting up to 96 cores in a single processor and aimed at mission-critical workloads across cloud, enterprise and high performance computing.
“Choosing the right data center processor is more important than ever, and 4th Gen EPYC processors deliver leadership in every dimension,” said Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD. “The data center represents the largest growth opportunity and most strategic priority for AMD, and we are committed to making AMD the partner of choice by offering the industry’s broadest portfolio of high-performance and adaptive computing engines. We have built the best data center CPU roadmap in the industry, and with 4th Gen EPYC we deliver another major step forward in performance and efficiency to make the best server processor roadmap even better. With a significantly expanded set of solutions on-track to launch from our ecosystem of partners, customers selecting 4th Gen EPYC to power their data centers can improve performance, consolidate their infrastructure, and lower energy costs.”
Highlights
- Dell Technologies announced the next generation of Dell PowerEdge servers with 4th Generation AMD EPYC processors.
- Google Cloud discussed incorporating 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors into Google Cloud Compute Engine and highlighted how AMD EPYC processors in its data centers are helping Google with their efficiency goals.
- HPE announced new HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers that support 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors that are also available through a pay-as-you-go consumption model with HPE GreenLake. HPE also announced support for 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors across its supercomputing portfolio with the new HPE Cray EX2500 and HPE Cray XD2000 supercomputers.
- Lenovo introduced 21 new ThinkSystem servers and ThinkAgile hyperconverged (HCI) solutions, powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, including ThinkAgile VX and ThinkAgile HX to enable fast hybrid multi-cloud deployment and simplify infrastructure management.
- Microsoft announced a Preview of new Virtual Machines (VMs) for HPC. HBv4-series VMs and the all new HX-series VMs are both powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors. Each will feature AMD 3D V-Cache Technology when they reach General Availability in 2023. Microsoft also announced additional VMs and containers using 4th Gen AMD EPYC are forthcoming.
- The latest Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) E5 compute instances are powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors to be used by customers such as Oracle Red Bull Racing for development of their next generation of powertrain projects. Oracle will also provide enhanced security with OCI Confidential Computing, based on AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV). 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors additionally power MySQL HeatWave, Oracle Autonomous Database and Exadata Database Service on OCI.
- Supermicro announced significant additions to its broad line of servers supporting the new 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors in the A+ series
- VMware announced vSphere 8 support and optimization for 4th Gen EPYC processor powered systems is available now.