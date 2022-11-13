AMD's 4th gen server CPUs pack up to 96 cores

AMD released the 4th Gen EPYC processors, code-named Genoa, boasting up to 96 cores in a single processor and aimed at mission-critical workloads across cloud, enterprise and high performance computing.

The 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors are built on the “Zen 4” core, the highest performance core ever from AMD, offering up to 2.8X more performance, up to 54 percent less power consumption than the previous generation. The design in implemented at the 5nm node, and offers support for PCIe 5.0, CXL memory expansion, and 12 channels of DDR5.

“Choosing the right data center processor is more important than ever, and 4th Gen EPYC processors deliver leadership in every dimension,” said Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD. “The data center represents the largest growth opportunity and most strategic priority for AMD, and we are committed to making AMD the partner of choice by offering the industry’s broadest portfolio of high-performance and adaptive computing engines. We have built the best data center CPU roadmap in the industry, and with 4th Gen EPYC we deliver another major step forward in performance and efficiency to make the best server processor roadmap even better. With a significantly expanded set of solutions on-track to launch from our ecosystem of partners, customers selecting 4th Gen EPYC to power their data centers can improve performance, consolidate their infrastructure, and lower energy costs.”





Highlights