Airtel surpasses first 1 million 5G customers in 30 days

Just one month since launching its 5G service, Bharti Airtel crossed the 1 million unique 5G user mark on its network.

Earlier this month, Airtel announced the advent of its 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. The services in these cities are getting rolled out in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said “These are early days but the response from customers have been very encouraging. Our network is being built every day even as all 5G devices are now capable of working on the Airtel 5G Plus network barring a few exceptions which should also be done in the coming weeks. We will continue to advance our network with a vision to connect the entire country.”