ADVA posts Q3 sales of EUR 179.6M, up 18%, supply challenges

Citing growth in demand from network operators and internet content providers (ICPs), ADVA reported record Q3 2022 revenues of EUR 179.6 million, an increase of 8.0% from EUR 166.3 million in Q2 2022 and a considerable increase of 18.3% compared to EUR 151.8 million in Q3 2021.

Pro forma gross profit in Q3 2022 reached EUR 60.9 million (33.9% of revenues), an increase of 12.0% compared to EUR 54.3 million (32.7% of revenues) in Q2 2022 and an improvement of 16.7% versus the EUR 52.2 million (34.4% of revenues) reported in Q3 2021. Compared to the year-ago quarter, gross profit was impacted by increased purchasing costs caused by the semiconductor crisis and a stronger US Dollar. The improvement in gross margin compared to the previous quarter is attributable to a more favorable customer and product mix.

Net income was EUR 0.9 million in Q3 2022, a decrease of 87.9% from EUR 7.3 million in Q2 2022, and a decrease of 95.2% from the EUR 18.5 million reported in Q3 2021.

The company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled EUR 61.4 million, representing a slight decrease of EUR 1.8 million compared to EUR 63.2 million at the end of Q2 2022. Year-over-year cash

“After nine months, our 2022 revenues remain at record levels. Our order books are well-filled and we’re working tirelessly to find solutions to maintain or even expand our ability to deliver,” said Christoph Glingener, CEO of ADVA. “The already high complexity in procurement, production and logistics is further increased by rising energy costs, inflation and strong currency fluctuations. We’re facing up to all these challenges. Our teams are working closely with our customers on a daily basis to provide them with the best possible support for their network expansion. We’re in a unique investment cycle that’s driving the rollout of a secure, digital communications infrastructure based on optical fiber. Our innovation adds significant value to any network and our company will continue to grow profitably.”

“Our revenues reached a new record in Q3. Despite the still tense supply situation, we managed to grow by 8.0% compared to the previous quarter and even by 18.3% compared to Q3 2021. This results in nine-month revenues of EUR 516.4 million, which represents a growth of 15.9% compared to EUR 445.6 million in the nine-month period 2021,” said Uli Dopfer, CFO of ADVA.

