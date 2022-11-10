ADVA intros time-sensitive networking for the 5G edge

ADVA introduced time-sensitive networking (TSN) capabilities to its FSP 150-XG418 high-speed packet edge device.

The upgraded solution, which actively uses technologies that minimize latency and reduce jitter, targets 5G services at scale, including mobile fronthaul, industrial automation and video/audio bridging.

The ADVA FSP 150-XG418 is a MEF 3.0-certified multi-layer 100Gbit/s demarcation device that now features express forwarding for ultra-low latency transport. The compact and temperature-hardened 100Gbit/s solution empowers network operators to mix both fronthaul and backhaul traffic and removes the need for a dedicated gateway for the transport of Ethernet CPRI or eCPRI services. Supported by ADVA’s Ensemble network management system, the FSP 150-XG418 also incorporates high-performance timing capabilities, such as SyncE and G.8275.1 PTP Telecom Profile, and its standards-compliant implementation assures interoperability for ease of integration with multi-vendor networks.

“Low latency is crucial for many emerging use cases from industrial IoT to metaverse applications to AI-powered autonomous driving systems. Our FSP 150-XG418 enables operators to achieve ultra-low values even in highly congested operations at the network edge. Its TSN forwarding features ensure extremely low latency end-to-end, supporting eCPRI connectivity and delivering the performance needed for 5G fronthaul,” said Mike Heffner, GM of Edge Cloud, ADVA. “What’s more, our FSP 150-XG418 offers a major efficiency boost. Now that operators can use the same device for eCPRI and fronthaul traffic, that’s one fewer box in the system.”

https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20221110-adva-adds-time-sensitive-networking-to-100g-edge-solution