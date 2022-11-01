A10 Networks sees Q3 revenue rise 10% yoy, margins at 80%

A10 Networks reported Q3 revenue of $72.1 million, up 10.2% year-over-year. GAAP gross margin was 79.5%; non-GAAP gross margin of 80.2% as a result of better product mix and continued successful navigation of short-term input cost pressures. Non-GAAP net income of $15.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $13.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.

A10 said revenue growth was broad-based, with increases in North America, APJ, EMEA and Latin America, and from both Enterprise and Service Provider customers. Enterprise sales grew 17%, and Service Provider sales grew 6%, demonstrating strong revenue diversification.

“A10 is consistently achieving revenue and EPS targets despite a variety of macro headwinds in all regions,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of A10 Networks. “This demonstrates robust demand for our proprietary security-led solutions, disciplined execution, and a focus on diversification that drives sustainability. We have positioned our business to avoid concentration in any single geography, any specific customer type, or any isolated product offering, and this diversification enables consistent execution despite economic, supply chain, and geopolitical challenges. Customer-centric technical innovation, global commercial execution and focus on driving the business model are bolstering our sustainability and driving continued success.”

https://investors.a10networks.com/overview/default.aspx