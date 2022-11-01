A new Internet Exchange opens in Bangkok

HGC Global Communications, AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange), and International Gateway Company Limited (IGC), a neutral regional telecommunication and network service provider, collaborated to launch a new IX, AMS-IX Bangkok, in Thailand as part of AMS-IX strategy to implement IX's in various key locations in Asia.

The new Internet Exchange located at Bangkok, which is the hub and gateway of the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS), will improve the quality of Internet connections of companies such as content providers, gaming, OTTs, cloud service providers and internet service providers and aims to build a thriving digital community.

HGC also partners with AMS-IX in Singapore, Hong Kong, Bay Area and Chicago. HGC will continue to serve as a commercial partner and marketing arm for AMS-IX Bangkok, while IGC provides IX infrastructure, network, and operation in Bangkok. AMS-IX, with their expertise on peering and network monitoring, will give technical support and has operational management of the exchange.

"Being an early entrant into the Thailand market, we feel honored to gain penetration into the Greater Mekong Subregion with our renowned partner - AMS-IX. This is a rite of passage for the enhancement of the HGC edgeX brand to be positioned as a premium leader in engaging the internet exchange business to contribute to a better interconnection ecosystem which is dependent on the fast development of digital transformation. We hope to have promoted access to a digitalized world by localizing traffic in this growing market.", said, Mr. Chirawat Mahawat, Vice President Greater Mekong Subregion of HGC.



