5G SA network slicing for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom, BMW, Valeo and Qualcomm are collaborating on a proof-of-concept (PoC) with 5G Standalone (SA) network slicing supporting Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The trial successfully used Ericsson's User Equipment Route Selection Policy (URSP) network slicing feature, which dynamically selects and connects to multiple slices simultaneously, together with a Quality of Demand (QoD) Network API. The QoD was used to request a defined QoS level from the network. When combined, these features meet the demands of mission-critical applications under various load conditions.

Nicolai Martin, SVP BMW Group Driving Experience says: “The BMW Group sees the activities in the telecommunications industry with 5G as a central enabler for many innovative automotive features and also for Automated Valet Parking. It is crucial for such a new solution that several industries work closely together to offer the customer a valuable benefit. The aim is to build a standardized and interoperable AVP ecosystem. The BMW Group welcomes activities in the telecommunications industry especially the CAMARA project. This is an important enabler for future services.”

Claudia Nemat, Board member Technology and Innovation, Deutsche Telekom says: “Deutsche Telekom is excited to be part of this activity to demonstrate the capabilities of advanced network features like 5G network slicing with integrated APIs to meet the Quality of Service demands of automotive use cases. The close cross industry collaboration is essential to co-innovate and develop new solutions that bring customer benefits. This is an enabler for future services.”

