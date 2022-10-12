Zayo launches Edge Network Solutions

Zayo launched a set of Edge Network Solutions that includes:

Software-Defined Wide-Area Network (SD-WAN) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE): Enhance application performance by connecting users and the cloud with a unified security posture and resilient network technology regardless of location or technology.

Enhance application performance by connecting users and the cloud with a unified security posture and resilient network technology regardless of location or technology. Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) : Collaborate more effectively and optimize productivity with a communication system that integrates voice, chat, meetings, and video into a simple user experience.

: Collaborate more effectively and optimize productivity with a communication system that integrates voice, chat, meetings, and video into a simple user experience. Security Options : Secure every step of the multi-cloud journey from end user to cloud including zero trust, SASE, cloud access security broker (CASB), Network Firewall and distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection.

: Secure every step of the multi-cloud journey from end user to cloud including zero trust, SASE, cloud access security broker (CASB), Network Firewall and distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection. Remote-Access-as-a-Service : Increase security, performance and responsiveness of enterprise applications regardless of where they are hosted (software as a service (SaaS), cloud, on-premises using zero trust, ephemeral edge deployed onto user devices).

: Increase security, performance and responsiveness of enterprise applications regardless of where they are hosted (software as a service (SaaS), cloud, on-premises using zero trust, ephemeral edge deployed onto user devices). Managed Circuit Aggregation: Access a multitude of service options to service locations, from Long-Term Evolution (LTE) to 400G optimized for diversity and cost, all on one bill and one network operations center (NOC).

“Multi-cloud network demand is the basis of Zayo’s Edge Network Solutions," said Frank Cittadino, SVP of Edge Services at Zayo. “As industries continue to digitally transform, expand hybrid and remote work environments, and adopt emerging technologies, they need an agile and borderless network that fuels around-the-clock operations. Zayo has designed an edge solution to do just that. By connecting the edge to the core to the cloud, we help relieve IT headaches and meet our customers' business needs now and in the future.”

Zayo also announced a new partnership with Cloudbrink, which enables Zayo to extend the ultra-low latency network experience to the end user. With Cloudbrink technology, Zayo can proactively provision software-only edges based on user demand and predicted use, ensuring end users are never more than 5 to 20 milliseconds away from enterprise access points and applications. Since there’s no reliance on proprietary edge hardware, Zayo has the utmost flexibility on where and when software edges are deployed, allowing for expansion into new regions within minutes and guaranteeing edges closest to end users to ensure the highest quality of experience and security.

https://www.zayo.com/edge-network-solutions/