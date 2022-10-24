Zayo adds PoPs at Texas border

Zayo has expanded its Tier 1 IP network into the key border cities of McAllen and Laredo, Texas with two new 100G IP points of presence (PoPs) and 400G Wavelengths capabilities.

Zayo’s expansive fiber network provides connectivity to over 600 global lit PoPs across the U.S. and Europe. With the new PoPs in McAllen and Laredo, Zayo will extend its Tier 1 network with diverse and protected capabilities to enable improved performance and reliability for end-users connecting between the U.S., Mexico, and broader Latin America.

“This latest investment is a game changer for cross-border business opportunities,” said Bill Long, Chief Product Officer at Zayo. “With these diverse capabilities, our customers have the added protection they need to ensure their networks will be secure, reliable and most importantly, connected in Latin America.”

The new PoPs are the latest investment from Zayo in expanding its network in Latin America and other key commerce and financial hubs across the globe. In September, the company announced plans to expand its Global Low Latency Network with low-latency routes into São Paulo, Brazil.

Overall, Zayo has invested more than $250 million into expanding its fiber footprint across the globe this year, including the completion of its new long haul routes and subsea fiber route as well as increased capacity and improved latency of its existing network footprint. Zayo’s network now spans 16 million fiber miles and 137,000 route miles with over 250 IP PoPs, more than 30Tb of peering capacity, and 1,400 on-net data centers.

