Wind River teams with Tata Consultancy on vRAN

Wind River is collaborating with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for hosting vRAN solutions on Wind River Studio. The aim is to create a full stack, mobile infrastructure solution with TCS deployment and engineering services for use in a 4G-5G vRAN next gen network using Studio as the cloud platform.

“We are pleased to work with Wind River and help our customers harness the power of 5G technology to transform their businesses. Our Cognitive Network Operations platform hosted on Wind River Studio will help telecom network operators leverage AI and ML to monitor network health, predict possible failures, architect a customer-centric network experience, and maintain exceptional service quality,” said Vimal Kumar, vice president and head, Network Solutions and Services, TCS.

“As operators work towards realizing the promise of a digital, cloud-native future, they are searching for flexible and cost-effective solutions that can reduce deployment complexities and ongoing maintenance. Wind River provides mature production-ready offerings based on proven Wind River Studio technology that is live in deployment with operators globally,” said Avijit Sinha, chief product officer, Wind River.