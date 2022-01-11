Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Wind River teams with Tata Consultancy on vRAN

Wind River is collaborating with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for hosting vRAN solutions on Wind River Studio. The aim is to create a full stack, mobile infrastructure solution with TCS deployment and engineering services for use in a 4G-5G vRAN next gen network using Studio as the cloud platform.

“We are pleased to work with Wind River and help our customers harness the power of 5G technology to transform their businesses. Our Cognitive Network Operations platform hosted on Wind River Studio will help telecom network operators leverage AI and ML to monitor network health, predict possible failures, architect a customer-centric network experience, and maintain exceptional service quality,” said Vimal Kumar, vice president and head, Network Solutions and Services, TCS.

“As operators work towards realizing the promise of a digital, cloud-native future, they are searching for flexible and cost-effective solutions that can reduce deployment complexities and ongoing maintenance. Wind River provides mature production-ready offerings based on proven Wind River Studio technology that is live in deployment with operators globally,” said Avijit Sinha, chief product officer, Wind River.

Aptiv to acquire Windriver for $4.3 billion

Tuesday, January 11, 2022    

Aptiv, a leading supplier of automotive parts, agreed to acquire Wind River from TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset management firm TPG, for $4.3 billion in cash.Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. Used on over two billion edge devices across more than 1,700 customers globally, Wind River’s software enables the secure development, deployment, operations and servicing of...

