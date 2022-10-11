Virtual-Q deploys Juniper's Apstra data center solutions

Virtual-Q, which specializes in IT-as-a-Service through its hosted desktop solution, has selected Juniper Apstra data center solutions to modernize and automate its network infrastructure to provide a scalable and seamless customer experience.

Virtual-Q has deployed Juniper's Apstra solution to simplify and automate data center operations management from design to deployment through everyday operations and assurance. Additionally, Apstra delivers a high level of visibility into the network fabric, allowing for faster resolution times and increased operational efficiencies.

Virtual-Q is also deploying Juniper’s QFX switches, EX switches and MX series universal routing platforms to expand its capacity with 400G bandwidth. The company also utilizes Juniper professional services.

“In addition to simplifying data center management, Apstra allows its customers to automate each aspect of the design, deployment and operation of their data center infrastructure. Apstra enables Virtual-Q to lay a strong foundation for reliable and flexible operations regardless of vendor," states Mansour Karam, VP of Products, Juniper Networks.

https://newsroom.juniper.net/news/news-details/2022/Virtual-Q-Selects-Juniper-Networks-to-Provide-Scalable-Automated-Data-Center-Infrastructure/default.aspx